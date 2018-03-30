Jail Plans and Mental Health Needs Topics at Joint Meeting

"As you all know, back in the first part of January we had our jail inspection and it didn't go quite as well as we thought it should have," begins Bill Carlblom, Barnes County Commissioner during the joint meeting held at the Valley City Town and Country Club on March 27.

While members of the Valley City City Commission, the Barnes County Commission, and the Valley City Public School Board along with a representative from Valley City State University were present, the group discussed four major topics currently effecting the community one of which was the jail.

Carlblom continues to explain the situation stating that with a list of violations and improvements that need to be updated, some of which have already been improved, the county felt it best to create a committee tasked with discussing the issues surrounding the jail and coming up with a plan to find a solution to the identified problems.

