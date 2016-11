Incumbents Cindy Schwehr and John Froelich win the Barnes County Commission race.

Schwehr, who ran to keep her District 1 seat, received 834 votes, while her opponent LeRoy Triebold received 298.

Froelich, who ran to keep his District 5 seat, received 789 votes, while his opponent Robert Drake received 231 votes.

These results are unofficial and will be canvassed on Monday, Nov. 14.