ICYMI: 5 News Stories from This Week

In Case You Missed It: Five popular stories that ran in the Times-Record this week:

*Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City are complete and an open house is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or on Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 4 p.m.

*Riverside Gardens is hosting its holiday open house on Friday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*The Valley City High School Student Council collected more than 2,000 food items and $1,600 for the Barnes County Food Pantry during its annual Stuff a Truck campaign.

*The Valley City High School Drama Club is presenting the classic "Sherlock Holmes" this week. Performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

*The North Dakota Winter Show is hosting the 17th Annual North Star Classic cattle show Dec. 2 through Dec. 4, along with a host of other activities including a Cattlemen's Sale & Ball, a dinner show, and a holiday showcase.