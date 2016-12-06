I-94 Closure Extended to Fargo

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have extended the closure of I-94 between Valley City and Fargo. Eastbound and westbound I-94 is now CLOSED from Dickinson to Fargo. In addition, northbound and southbound I-29 is now CLOSED between Fargo and the Canadian border due to areas of zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerous driving conditions.

A No Travel Advisory is in effect for Minot, Devils Lake, Bismarck, Valley City, Fargo, Grand Forks and surrounding areas due to strong winds, low visibility, blowing and drifting snow creating hazardous driving conditions. Motorists in these areas should not travel due to hazardous conditions.

NDDOT releases information to inform the public about travel conditions throughout the state. The three categories are as follows:

1. TRAVEL ALERT – Motorists can still travel but may encounter areas of challenging winter weather driving conditions on roadways. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination and be alert to conditions that may make travel difficult, change rapidly, or cause travel delays. A TRAVEL ALERT has the potential to change to a NO TRAVEL ADVISED if conditions deteriorate.

2. NO TRAVEL ADVISED – Motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions which may make it unsafe to travel. Snowplows may be pulled from the roads during severe conditions. Motorists should take NO TRAVEL ADVISED seriously as those motorists who choose to travel at their own risk may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach them safely. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED has the potential to change to a ROAD CLOSED OR BLOCKED if conditions deteriorate.

3. ROAD CLOSED OR BLOCKED – Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

All travelers are encouraged to monitor road conditions as weather conditions occur and use caution while traveling. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the website: www.dot.nd.gov.