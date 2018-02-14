House Fire in Southeast Valley City

The Valley City Fire Department and other first responders were called to 640 10th Avenue SE at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 12 for a house fire thats smoke could be seen from the Interstate 94.

Valley City Fire Chief Gary Retterath says that the resident of the home had just returned home from work and when she opened the door to the house it was full of smoke.

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 14 edition of the Times-Record.