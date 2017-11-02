Hi-Liner Pantry Opens at VCHS

The new Hi-Liner Pantry at Valley City High School aims to provide junior and senior high students in need with food and hygiene items. The pantry opened for the first time on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Penny Peterson, advisor of the VCHS Student Council and pantry coordinator, said the district has seen a great increase in need among students. The pantry is an extension of the Bridges Backpack Program, which started delivering backpacks in the fall of 2014 to preschoolers through sixth graders in area schools.

