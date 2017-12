In their season opener, the Valley City High School gymnastics team came up with a 133.55 at the Fargo Invite, which earned them a second place finish behind Bismarck High. The team had two top ten all-around finishers, Jocey Kriewald who took fifth and Karina Olson who finished tenth. The team hosts Mandan and Grand Forks on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Youth Sports Complex at 5 p.m.