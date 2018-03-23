Hi-Liner Diner Employee Gets Staff Awesomeness Award

Kristi Angevine who works in the Hi-Liner Diner at the Valley City Junior Senior High School received the March Staff Awesomeness Award and was recognized at the Valley City Public School Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, March 20.

Joleen Hagen, nutrition services director, said Angevine, who has been with the school district for about four years, “is a wonderful asset to have in the cafeteria.”

