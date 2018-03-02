Heart Monitoring Center Coming to VC

Preventice Services in Houston, Texas announced on Thursday that it will establish a remote heart monitoring center in Valley City.

The Texas-based company provides diagnostic services to cardiologists at clinics and hospitals providing real time information for better patient care. The heart monitor prescribed by doctors, records a complete beat-to-beat story of a patient's heart that is transmitted electronically to the Preventice Monitoring Center and relayed to the doctor. Comprehensive data collected during the patient's study is sent on to the doctor to assist in developing care plans for better heart health.

