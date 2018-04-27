Healthy Food Ingredients Looking to Expand Workforce

It’s been more than a year and a half since Healthy Food Ingredients bought Heartland Flax in Valley City and the company is looking to expand its workforce and is holding a job fair on Tuesday, May 1.

Healthy Food Ingredients, which is based in Fargo, bought Heartland Flax in September 2016.

“They were the fourth brand to come in to the Healthy Food Ingredients family,” said Tara Froemming, marketing coordinator, during a recent interview with the Times-Record.

HFI is holding a career fair on Tuesday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with individuals interested in applying for employment at HFI.

Those interested in learning more are invited to stop by the HFI Valley City office, located at 849 14th St. SW, next Tuesday. They can bring a resume and there will be applications available on site.

Opportunities are available for the following areas and positions: sanitation, retail line, milling department, maintenance mechanic, quality assurance technicians, customer service representative and micro-reduction process operators.

