Happening This Weekend: VCHS, VCSU Homecoming
Heidi Harris
Friday, September 23, 2016
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Valley City High School and Valley City State University are celebrating their homecoming this weekend. Here are the highlights:
Valley City Hi-Liner Events on Friday, Sept. 23
Coronation and community pep rally at 2 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center
Parade at 4 p.m. on Central Avenue
Burger and Brat Feed at 5:30 p.m. at Hanna Field (proceeds benefit Todd Heck Memorial Scholarship Fund)
Football game vs. Watford City Wolves at 7 p.m. at Hanna Field
Valley City State Viking Events on Saturday, Sept. 24
Parade at 10:30 a.m. on Central Avenue
Football game vs. Waldorf University Warriors at 2 p.m. at Shelly Ellig Field.
Post-game social and dance at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Valley City Town and Country Club.
