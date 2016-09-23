Happening This Weekend: VCHS, VCSU Homecoming

Valley City High School and Valley City State University are celebrating their homecoming this weekend. Here are the highlights:

Valley City Hi-Liner Events on Friday, Sept. 23

Coronation and community pep rally at 2 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center

Parade at 4 p.m. on Central Avenue

Burger and Brat Feed at 5:30 p.m. at Hanna Field (proceeds benefit Todd Heck Memorial Scholarship Fund)

Football game vs. Watford City Wolves at 7 p.m. at Hanna Field

Valley City State Viking Events on Saturday, Sept. 24

Parade at 10:30 a.m. on Central Avenue

Football game vs. Waldorf University Warriors at 2 p.m. at Shelly Ellig Field.

Post-game social and dance at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Valley City Town and Country Club.