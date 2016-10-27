Halloween Events Planned for Area

The pumpkins are carved and the costumes are sewn, it's time to celebrate Halloween. Plenty of local entertainment is planned for all ages this weekend.

For the Family

Ruckus at the Rec

The 12th annual Ruckus at the Rec is set for Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Valley City Rec Center.

The annual event hosted shortly before Halloween every year draws in around 600 individuals who enjoy 25 different stations of games appropriate for ages 2 through grade 6. The event is free, but Valley City Parks and Recreation asks all those participating to bring a donation item for the Barnes County Food Pantry.

Betty's House of Horrors

Betty's House of Horrors, a haunted maze attraction at the home of Betty and Richard Risser in Sanborn, will be open on Saturday and Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m.

The cost is a freewill donation, and all proceeds benefit the family of Ethan Jerod Chadwick, a Sanborn boy who was killed in a tragic accident earlier this month.

Trunk-or-Treat

Valley City's First Church of the Nazarene is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cheryl Morrison, administrative assistant, said the church started the event seven years ago as a fun and safe event for families to visit on Halloween and receive candy.

"It's a family affair," she said.

The event allows children to collect candy from the decorated trunks of church members.

Costume Parties

A costume party with karaoke is planned for tonight (Thursday) at 9 p.m. at Bridge Bar and Grill, and a Halloween Bash featuring live music by four local hip-hop artists and a costume contest will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club on Friday starting at 7 p.m. The Eagles dance, is open for people age 16 and older.

Other bars advertising Halloween parties include Nu Bar, featuring Big Hammer Karaoke, on Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; My Bar, featuring Full Nelson Karaoke, on Saturday starting at 9 p.m.; and the Valley City VFW Club, featuring band Tripwire, on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.