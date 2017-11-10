Group to Gather Across from VFW Today to Shed Light on Substance Abuse in Community

A group of concerned citizens are gathering on the lawn across from Valley City’s VFW Club today to bring awareness to substance abuse in the community.

An organizer of the gathering encourages anyone who would like to be a part of the message to join them today (Friday, Nov. 10) at 4:30 p.m.

The VFW is located at 138 Main Street East, Valley City.

According to a flyer from the group, the residents “would like to step up and advocate for better unity and acceptance towards this growing problem.”

“All are welcome and there will be signs to hold,” the flyer reads. “With one voice, we hope to show that there is a need for help with this battle.”