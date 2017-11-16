Group Demonstrates in VC to Raise Awareness on Substance Abuse

A group of concerned citizens gathered on the lawn across from Valley City’s VFW Club last Friday to bring awareness to substance abuse in the community.

The group of seven gathered at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, facing Main Street and holding signs that read, “Let’s help together against substance abuse,” “As a city we can fight this disease,” “We need to start with unity, awareness and acceptance,” among others.

More on this story can be found in the Nov. 16 edition of the Times-Record.