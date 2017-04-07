Grace Free Church to Present Passion Play

Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City will present its annual Passion Play on Easter weekend.

This is the sixth year that the congregation has presented “He’s Alive,” a musical rendition of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Tim Berntson is the director and author of the play and nearly 100 others from the church and the community bring their talents together to present the free show to the public.

“He’s Alive” will be presented on Friday, April 14 and and Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. each night.

More on this story can be found in the April 7 edition of the Times-Record.