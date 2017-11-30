Governor Burgum Addresses Opioid, Addiction Issue

While a large portion of North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum's visit to Valley City on Tuesday, Nov. 21 focused on the three pillars of his Main Street Initiative, Burgum did give a portion of his time to discussing some of the state's deficits in the area of treating addiction, one of N.D. First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum's platforms.

Burgum began the discussion, which took place at The Vault, by asking if any local health providers were at the gathering and what some of their industry specific deficits were in the workplace.

More on this story can be found in the Nov. 30 edition of the Times-Record.