The 2017 Girls' Barnes County Tournament continues Thursday, Dec. 7, with the following games to be held at the W. E. Osmon Fieldhouse on the campus of Valley City State University:

Barnes County North vs. Maple Valley, 3 p.m.; Griggs County Central vs. Milnor/North Sargent, 4:30 p.m.; LLM vs. Sargent Central, 6 p.m.; Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page vs. Enderlin, 7:30 p.m.