Fourth Annual Bridal Showcase Brings in Several Vendors

Local residents gathered on Sunday, February 18 for the fourth annual Bridal Showcase held at Woodland Steakhouse from 2 to 5 p.m. The day drew several vendors including Lush Wedding Design and Rental, the Candy Emporium, Prairie Ridge Floral, and Sheyenne Riverbend Farms, and was focused on offering brides and wedding planning parties an opportunity to learn about what local businesses have to offer a wedding. The day's event was organized by Dianne Graff of Lush Wedding Design and Rental and Dianne Hatcher of Woodland Steakhouse.

This scene is one of a handful created by Dianne Graff of Lush Wedding Design and Rental giving brides a visual of what she can offer for wedding reception decor.

See more photos from the event in the Feb. 21 edition of the Times-Record.