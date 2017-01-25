Former BMX Racer to Speak in Valley City on Addiction Recovery

Former BMX pro racer Tony Hoffman is set to speak in Valley City in February on addiction recovery.

Valley City Public Schools, City-County Health District and Valley City State University are partnering to bring Hoffman to the community to share his story about substance abuse and to provide awareness to those who may be struggling with these issues or knows someone who may need help with these issues.

On Monday, Feb. 13, Hoffman will speak three times: to students in grades seven through 12 from Valley City High School, Barnes County North and Maple Valley High School at 1:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; to parents and the community at 6 p.m. at the HAC; and to VCSU students and staff at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

Superintendent Josh Johnson said, "The basis of this is the concerns that we have for our youth, for our community, and wanting to be proactive in addressing these types of issues."

