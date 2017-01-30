First Baby Born to Barnes County Parents: Averie Anne

Congratulations to Joe and Krystle Hartsell, who are the proud parents of Averie Anne Hartsell, the first baby born to Barnes County parents in 2017!

The family is the winner of a number of prizes from the Times-Record and generous sponsors. Those include $25 at Leevers Foods, $25 at Sabir's Dining and Lounge, baby diapers and wipes from Marketplace Foods, a gift basket for the family from NuCara, $25 at Bong's Bootery, an oil change and multi-point inspection at Stoudt-Ross Ford, a three-month subscription to the Times-Record, $25 to the VFW Post 2764, a picture frame, baby pacifier thermometer and baby spoon from Central Avenue HealthMart Pharmacy, $25 to Dakota Rose Floral and $25 to Handy Hardware and Rental.

Averie was born on Jan. 10, 2017, at 11:35 a.m. She was 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 21 inches long. Averie joins big sister Ashlynn Rae.

Grandparents are John and the late Bobbi Jo Rowh of Luverne, N.D. and Renic and Karla Hartsell of Wells, Nev.