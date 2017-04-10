Fingal Girl Named Princess ND

Five-year-old Payton Aarseth from Fingal won the Princess North Dakota title and Best Eyes at a pageant in Minneapolis, her mom Peggy Aarseth told the Times-Record.

Payton competed at the Miss American Coed Pageants (MAC) in Minneapolis, Minn. March 24 through 26. She will go on to compete at nationals at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Nov. 20 through 25.

