Find Your Fun in North Dakota this January

There’s no question it’s cold outside in North Dakota in January. It is also an undeniably beautiful and fun time of year to visit this northern state. Cool temperatures keep the snow on trails for a peaceful snowshoe or cross-country ski. Area ice arenas fill with family and friends enjoying northern sports like hockey and curling. The music and arts scene is vibrant with a range of concerts and shows throughout the month. To find more information about events in North Dakota in January, or for a complete list of activities, go to NDtourism.com; 800-435-5663 or 701-328-2525.

First Day Hike

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, Mandan

Fort Stevenson State Park, Garrison

Cross Ranch State Park, Center

Turtle River State Park, Arvilla

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center/Fort Mandan, Washburn

January 1

Give 2017 a healthy and happy kick-start with First Day Hikes at five North Dakota state parks. Gather with fellow outdoor enthusiasts to snowshoe or cross-country ski, partake in a bird count or even join in a living history hike. Recharge with snacks and refreshments in a few of the visitor centers afterwards. Learn more at http://www.parkrec.nd.gov/; 701-337-5576.

University of North Dakota Men's Hockey

Grand Forks, Ralph Engelstad Arena

Cheer on the eight-time NCAA Division I champion as it welcomes rivals to one of the top venues in the country, “The Ralph!” www.theralph.com; 701-777-4167 January 13, 14: University of North Dakota vs. Miami University

January 20, 21: University of North Dakota vs. Minnesota Duluth

Bismarck Bobcats and Fargo Force Junior Hockey

Bismarck and Fargo

The Bismarck Bobcats compete in the North American Hockey League while the Force is a member of the United States Hockey League. Visit the VFW Sports Center in Bismarck or Scheels Arena in Fargo for an evening of impressive competition of speed and agility – played out on a giant sheet of ice!

January 6, 7: Fargo Force vs. Sioux City

January 7: Bismarck Bobcats vs. MN Wilderness

January 12, 13: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Minot Minotauros

January 20, 21: Fargo Force vs. Lincoln

January 20, 21: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Brookings Blizzard

January 24: Fargo Force vs. Des Moines

January 28: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Aberdeen Wings

USA Curling Junior National Championships

Fargo

January 14-22

If you are curious to learn more about the curious sport of curling, here is your chance. The USA Curling Junior National Championships are in Fargo this January, and the skill level promises to be high. The nation’s best curlers under the age of 21 are competing for a chance to represent the United States at the World Championships in Sweden. Visit www.teamusa.org/usa-curling/events/championships-microsite/inside-the-ch... for more information; 701-232-0341.

Eric Church

Grand Forks

January 15

Country-music sensation Eric Church brings his Holdin’ My Own Tour to Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. The star and his band will perform two full music sets with an intermission between. Learn more at http://www.theralph.com/; 701-777-4167.

An Evening on Broadway: Princesses and Pirates

Bismarck

January 20-21

Enjoy a night out with the Bismarck Mandan Civic Choir as it performs “An Evening on Broadway” with an emphasis on Pirates and Princesses. The performance will be held at Bismarck State College’s Sidney J. Lee Auditorium. For more information and tickets, visit http://bismanchorus.com.

Winter Wheels Car Show

Jamestown

January 21

The Jamestown Classic Car Club welcomes all car enthusiasts to the Winter Wheels Car Show at the Jamestown Civic Center. Come see what the hubbub is all about. Learn more at http://discoverjamestownnd.com/; 701-252-8088.

Mardi Gras

Dickinson

January 27-29

Mardi Gras in North Dakota? Absolutely, and you’re invited! Dickinson’s Trinity High School has been celebrating Mardi Gras for more than 45 years with food, entertainment and an auction. www.dickinsoncatholicschools.com/mardigras.cfm; 701-483-6092

North of Normal Frostival

Fargo

January 27-28

Frostival’s webpage says it best: It is “an event celebrating the cool of winter in one of the coolest places around.” Join the fun as Fargo’s Frostival serves up a wintry weekend of cold-weather games, art, treats and activities to get even the most stubborn of hibernators out and about. Check out http://frostival.com/.

RRV Boat and Marine Show

Fargo

January 27-29

Lakes and rivers are mostly frozen, but North Dakota’s largest boat show takes place in January. Why? Because it’s never too early for boat and marine enthusiasts to start looking at the newest and most exciting watercraft for the coming year Learn more at www.fargoboatshow.com; 701-241-9100

Devils Lake Volunteer Ice Fishing Tournament

Devils Lake

January 28

Dig out your warmest duds, bundle up well and then set your hook at the largest and longest-running ice fishing tournament in North Dakota. Over 4,000 anglers will compete for a wide range of prizes and take part in the fun to support the Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department. 701-662-8022

These are just a few North Dakota activities and events taking place in January. For more information, go to NDtourism.com or call 701-328-2525 or 800-435-5663. Follow North Dakota Tourism on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TravelND or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/NorthDakota and get tips on what to see and do all year long.