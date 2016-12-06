Essentia Health Clinic in Valley City Closed

Due to the strong winter storm in the area Valley City's Essentia Clinic will be closed today. Jamestown's Essentia Clinic is also closed.

Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic

132 Fourth Avenue NE

Valley City, ND 58072

Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic

2420 20th St. South West

Jamestown, ND 58401

"We apologize for the inconvenience to our patients who will be contacted to reschedule their appointments," said Jennifer McLaughlin, Media Relations Specialist. "These clinics closed for patient, staff and community safety."