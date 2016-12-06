Essentia Health Clinic in Valley City Closed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Due to the strong winter storm in the area Valley City's Essentia Clinic will be closed today. Jamestown's Essentia Clinic is also closed.
Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic
132 Fourth Avenue NE
Valley City, ND 58072
Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic
2420 20th St. South West
Jamestown, ND 58401
"We apologize for the inconvenience to our patients who will be contacted to reschedule their appointments," said Jennifer McLaughlin, Media Relations Specialist. "These clinics closed for patient, staff and community safety."
Category: