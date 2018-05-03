EMV Speech Wins 2nd Consecutive State Title

Out of 71 schools in attendance, the Enderlin-Maple Valley Speech Team captured the first place sweepstakes trophy at the North Dakota Class B state competition in Mandan on Saturday, April 28, for the second year in a row.

Fourteen individual entries broke into final rounds and three additional entries received medals for superior performances not breaking to the final round.

The team won six individual championships – including a repeat championship for the Christensen sisters (Brooke and Faith) in Humorous Duo.

More on this story can be found in the May 2 edition of the Times-Record.