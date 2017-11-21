East Rogers Homemakers Celebrate 90 Years

The East Rogers Homemakers Club organized in October, 1927 at the Dave Colville home under the name of Friendly Homemakers. This year the club celebrates 90 years of lessons, memories and friendship and remains one of the strongest clubs still active in the county.

A couple of the more veteran members of the club recently sat down with the Times-Record to share some of their most treasured memories and what the East Rogers Homemakers Club does.

