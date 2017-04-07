Dollar General Coming to Valley City

A Dollar General store is coming to Valley City and expected to open early to mid-fall this year.

Laura Somerville, communications representative for Dollar General Corporation, told the Times-Record, “We are excited to bring a new location to Valley City.”

“We are working diligently on a new store located at 130 Fifth Ave. NE,” she said, adding that the store is expected to open this fall.

Construction on the store, which is located just northwest of Brothers III, has started.

Somerville said the store will employ about six to 10 depending on individual needs of the store.

More on this story can be found in the April 7 edition of the Times-Record.