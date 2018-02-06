District Political Conventions Set for Weekend
Heidi Harris
Tuesday, February 6, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The District 24 Republicans and Democrats are each having their local conventions this weekend.
The Republicans will meet on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Dacotah Pavilion at Chautauqua Park.
The Democrats will meet on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center, 733 Eighth Ave. SW, Valley City.
More on this story can be found in the Feb. 6 edition of the Times-Record.
