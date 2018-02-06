District Political Conventions Set for Weekend

The District 24 Republicans and Democrats are each having their local conventions this weekend.

The Republicans will meet on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Dacotah Pavilion at Chautauqua Park.

The Democrats will meet on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center, 733 Eighth Ave. SW, Valley City.

More on this story can be found in the Feb. 6 edition of the Times-Record.