District Court Hears Case of Drake vs. City

Many representatives from both sides of the Streetscape Project debate gathered into the courtroom on the third floor of the Barnes County Courthouse on April 11 at 11 a.m. for a hearing to address to the defendant's, in this case Valley City's, motion to dismiss plaintiff Robert Drake's motion requesting that the district court issue a temporary retraining order and preliminary injunction claiming the "City of Valley City has failed in its due diligence in allowing this downtown project to move forward."

After almost an hour of listening to arguments from both sides, Judge Jay A. Schmitz came to the conclusion that the complaint must be dismissed without prejudice as no proof of a violation of the law could be identified.

