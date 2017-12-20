Dick Fiegen Memorial Fund Makes Donation to Barnes County Food Pantry

Rayma Fiegen (left) and John Beil stand next to JoAnn Korf and Brenda Rohde (right) to deliver a $600 donation from the Dick Fiegen Memorial Fund to help the Barnes County Food Pantry. Rayma explains that this donation has been going on for many years, starting decades ago with the Viking Bowling League. The league would raise funds to make a donation for the hams each year for the Christmas Eve Dinner, and whatever was left over would go towards the local food pantry.

