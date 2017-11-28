Development Corporation to Meet Thursday
The Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation will meet for a special meeting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Regional Technology Center Large Conference Room.
On the agenda is:
• Call to Order/Roll Call
• Executive Session
Motion to hold Executive Session to discuss Proposal for Technology Company as Authorized by NDCC Section 44-04-18.4, Confidentiality of trade secret, proprietary, commercial, and financial information, NDCC Section 44-04-19.1(9), Open records and open meetings – Exemptions for attorney work product, attorney consultation, and negotiation preparation; and NDCC Section 44-04-19.2, Confidential or closed meetings.
Convene Executive Session
Motion to Close Executive Session and Return to Open Meeting
• Proposal for Technology Company and Related Board Directives; Technology Park
• Relocation Allowances/General Discussion
• Adjourn
