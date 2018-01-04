Development Corporation to Meet Monday

The Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation will meet on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:45 a.m. at the Regional Technology Center Large Conference Room.

On the agenda is:

• Call to Order/Roll Call

• Changes to the Agenda

• Minutes

• Financial Statements

• Approve 2017-2018 Budget for VCDC

• Executive Session

Motion to hold Executive Session to discuss: A) Technology Companies as authorized by NDCC Section 44-04-18.4, Confidentiality of trade secret, proprietary, commercial, and financial information, NDCC Section 44-04-19.1(9), Open records and open meetings – Exemptions for attorney work product, attorney consultation, and negotiation preparation; and NDCC Section 44-04-19.2, Confidential or closed meetings.

Convene Executive Session

Motion to Close Executive Session and Return to Open Meeting

• President Elect

• Board Vacancy

• Nominating Committee Report and Recommendations-Mary Lee Nielson, Paige Bjornson, Wade Bruns and JoAnn Hooper

• Preventice

• Vertical Farm Mechanics/Entrepreneurial Assistance

• Director’s Report

• Sponsor for ND Main Street Summit, Feb. 12 and 13, Bismarck

• County Commission-Requests on Agenda, Jan. 16 at 8:15 a.m.

• HIRED Job Fair, Jan. 23, Fargo, 1-4 p.m.

• Special Board Mtg-Long-Term Financial Planning, Tentatively Jan. 24 or 31, 7 a.m.

• Apprenticeship Mtg-January 24th, 1:30 pm, RTC

• Vacate NW Industrial Park Frontage Road/Feedback

• Office Space-Future budget request for set-up

• Adjourn