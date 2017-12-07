Development Corporation to Meet Monday
The Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation will meet on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:45 a.m. at the Regional Technology Center Large Conference Room.
On the agenda is:
• Call to Order/Roll Call
• Changes to the Agenda
• Minutes
• Financial Statements
• Executive Session
Motion to hold Executive Session to discuss: A) TRA Leasing B) Technology Companies and C) Manufacturing & Technology Opportunities as authorized by NDCC Section 44-04-18.4, Confidentiality of trade secret, proprietary, commercial, and financial information, NDCC Section 44-04-19.1(9), Open records and open meetings – Exemptions for attorney work product, attorney consultation, and negotiation preparation; and NDCC Section 44-04-19.2, Confidential or closed meetings.
Convene Executive Session
Motion to Close Executive Session and Return to Open Meeting
• Resignation of Tony Kobbervig
• Approve JoAnn Hooper as President
• Approve Nominating Committee/President’s Appointment of Mary Lee Nielson, Paige Bjornson, Wade Bruns and JoAnn Hooper
• Recommendation/Fill unexpired portion of Tony’s term/January Agenda
• TRA Leasing/Request for Flex PACE Funds
• 2017-2018 Budgets
• Director’s Report
• Office Space-Future budget request for set-up
• SCDRC-Membership?
• Community Visioning-Meeting, Friday, Dec.8th, 7:30-9:30 am, RTC
• Performance Evaluations-R&R Coordinator, RDS & Director
• Adjourn
