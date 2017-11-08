Development Corporation to Meet Monday
The Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation will meet on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:50 a.m. at the Regional Technology Center Large Conference Room.
On the agenda is:
(6:45 a.m.)
• Call to Order
• Agreement Establishing Cooperative Relationship and Corporate Power of Attorney
• Adjourn
(6:50 a.m.)
• Call to Order/Roll Call
• Changes to the Agenda
• Minutes
• Financial Statements
• Executive Session
Motion to hold Executive Session to discuss: A) M&R Body Shop/Mike & Sharon Prosby B) Technology Companies and C) NW Industrial Park Building Project as authorized by NDCC Section 44-04-18.4, Confidentiality of trade secret, proprietary, commercial, and financial information, NDCC Section 44-04-19.1(9), Open records and open meetings – Exemptions for attorney work product, attorney consultation, and negotiation preparation; and NDCC Section 44-04-19.2, Confidential or closed meetings.
Convene Executive Session
Motion to Close Executive Session and Return to Open Meeting
• ND Winter Show/Office Space
• Approval of Flex PACE Funds
• Project Update
• Status of Purchase Agreement
• M&R Body Shop/Mike & Sharon Prosby
• Hochhalter-Release Flex PACE Funds from Obligation
• Flex PACE for Multi-Family Housing Renovations
• Workforce Opportunity Showcase
• Feedback/Results
• Relocation Package, etc.
• Director’s Report-Authorization to Request Funds
• Adjourn
