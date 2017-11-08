Development Corporation to Meet Monday

The Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation will meet on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:50 a.m. at the Regional Technology Center Large Conference Room.

On the agenda is:

(6:45 a.m.)

• Call to Order

• Agreement Establishing Cooperative Relationship and Corporate Power of Attorney

• Adjourn

(6:50 a.m.)

• Call to Order/Roll Call

• Changes to the Agenda

• Minutes

• Financial Statements

• Executive Session

Motion to hold Executive Session to discuss: A) M&R Body Shop/Mike & Sharon Prosby B) Technology Companies and C) NW Industrial Park Building Project as authorized by NDCC Section 44-04-18.4, Confidentiality of trade secret, proprietary, commercial, and financial information, NDCC Section 44-04-19.1(9), Open records and open meetings – Exemptions for attorney work product, attorney consultation, and negotiation preparation; and NDCC Section 44-04-19.2, Confidential or closed meetings.

Convene Executive Session

Motion to Close Executive Session and Return to Open Meeting

• ND Winter Show/Office Space

• Approval of Flex PACE Funds

• Project Update

• Status of Purchase Agreement

• M&R Body Shop/Mike & Sharon Prosby

• Hochhalter-Release Flex PACE Funds from Obligation

• Flex PACE for Multi-Family Housing Renovations

• Workforce Opportunity Showcase

• Feedback/Results

• Relocation Package, etc.

• Director’s Report-Authorization to Request Funds

• Adjourn