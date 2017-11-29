Development Corporation Introduces Flex PACE for Multi-Family Housing Rehab
By:
Ashley Limesand
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation recently announced that beginning on January 15, 2018 they will be accepting applications for their new Flex PACE for Multi-Family Housing Rehab Program.
Through the program, the corporation will make $100,000 available to put towards renovating existing multi-family housing structures.
More on this story can be found in the Nov. 29 edition of the Times-Record.
Category: