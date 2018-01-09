Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Draw 1,800 to 2nd Annual VC Gun Show
Ashley Limesand
Tuesday, January 9, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association hosted its second annual Gun Show in Valley City at the North Dakota Winter Show Building on Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7 and organizers say the event was a success drawing in a crowd of 1,800 people over the two day event.
More on this story can be found in the Jan. 9 edition of the Times-Record.
