CROP Walk for Hunger Set for May 9 in Valley City

The CROP Walk for Hunger event in Valley City is set for Wednesday, May 9. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church and the walk will start at 7 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome to walk or donate,” states Sharon Buhr, chair of the event.

Twenty percent of the donations will go to the Barnes County Food Pantry, with the remainder going to places in need in the USA or to developing countries across the world.

More on this story can be found in the May 3 edition of the Times-Record.