CPR, AED Training Course to Be Offered in VC

On Monday May 22 community members are invited to participate in a two-hours CPR and AED training certification course, offered for free through a partnership between CHI Mercy Hospital and Valley City Parks and Recreation in an effort to empower community members to be more cardiac ready.

The session is the second to be offered, the first occurring on Monday, May 15 with seven in attendance.

