County To More Heavily Enforce Load Restrictions
Ashley Limesand
Friday, January 5, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
In addition to discussing the future of the Barnes County Jail at the regularly scheduled Jan. 2 meeting, the Barnes County Commission also discussed a recent incident of a garbage truck driving over the legal weight limit on a county roadway. After consideration, the commission decided not to make any exceptions as this opens the door for others, and could impede the roadways.
