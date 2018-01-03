County Discusses Jail After Failed Inspection

On December 6, the Barnes County Jail failed its most recent inspection by the state, going from a one rating, down to a two. During the Tuesday, January 2, 2018 Barnes County Commission meeting, the county commission discussed what went wrong and how they plan to move forward from here.

First, it should be noted what a change in ratings means. Before the inspection, the Barnes County Jail had a total of 30 beds and could hold inmates for up to 365 days. With the 2 rating, the jail now can only hold inmates for up to 90 days before having to transfer them somewhere else, and has a total of only 20 beds.

Find out more about the rating change and how the county plans to improve the facility in the Jan. 3 edition of the Times-Record.