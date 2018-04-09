A Conversation on the Opioid Epidemic

The Hi-Liner Activities Center was filled with concerned citizens on the evening of Thursday, April 5 as many gathered for a town hall meeting to discuss the impacts of the opioid crisis on families and communities in North Dakota as well as current efforts that are being implemented and future work that still needs to be completed.

The event was sponsored by City-County Health District and representatives from the N.D. congressional delegation, District 24 legislators, the Valley City Police Department, the Barnes County Sheriff's Office, CHI Mercy Hospital, Celebrate Recovery, Valley City Public Schools, the local justice system and city and county leaders were all present.

