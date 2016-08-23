Construction Update: Paving 110 Project Requires Road Closures

Starting on Wednesday August 24, the Paving 110 Project will begin the milling and overlay portion causing a few roads to be shut down.

Second Avenue NE from 2nd Street NE to 4th Street NE will be closed to traffic completely on August 24th and 25th.

Sixth Street NE from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue NE will be partially open to traffic on August 24th thru August 27th.

Vehicles should not be parked on these streets so the contractors can complete their work.

For questions on the project contact KLJ at 845-4980.