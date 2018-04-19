Conservation Team Visits Museum to Help Prioritize Needs

A conservator and building assessor spent a couple days at the Barnes County Historical Museum last week to assess the facility and collections and help prioritize immediate and longterm needs.

Jerry L. Berggren, who is an architect and building assessor based in Lincoln, Neb., explained that he and Terri Schindel, a collections assessor who works with the nonprofit group Museum Training Network, work as a team to provide a Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP), which will serve as a supporting document for the museum to apply for federal grants.

The CAP program is offered through the Foundation for the American Institute of Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works (FAIC) in partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the federal funder. The assessors serve as independent contractors that compete to work at museums that are awarded a CAP.

