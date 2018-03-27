Community Health and Wellness Fair Brings Local Providers Together

The Valley City Eagles Club was lined with local health and wellness providers on Saturday, March 24 ready to share their information with those in attendance for the first ever Community Health and Wellness Fair hosted by CHI Mercy Health in collaboration with the City-County health District and the Valley City Cardiac Ready Community Coalition.

The free event was open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. as community members were welcome to enjoy some health snacks and walk around to each local health and wellness provider in attendance to learn more about what Valley City has to offer. Blood pressure checks were available, individuals were invited to learn basic CPR compression techniques, Dr. James Buhr was present with a heart on display for people to see up close, and those present were also given a chance to provide input on what they think the community needs to improve in terms of health and wellness.

More information and photos from this event can be found in the March 27 edition of the Times-Record.