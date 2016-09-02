Community Extravaganza Draws a Crowd

Valley City's first annual Community Extravaganza took place on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. drawing many to Central Avenue to interact with the professionals that provide emergency services in the Valley City and Barnes County area.

The Extravaganza offered a free meal, as well as music, children's games, inflatable games, and free ice cream. Children were allowed to not only meet those who work in the various emergency departments, but to explore the vehicles and equipment used by each department.

The evening's events were organized by a relatively new group in the Valley City area called Sheyenne Valley Backing the Badge which aims to “To foster a supportive relationship between Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS and the communities they serve through community events.”