Community Christmas Eve Dinner Planned

Once again this year on Christmas Eve, those who are alone for the holiday are invited to the Community Christmas Eve Dinner for a meal and fellowship held at the St. Catherine Catholic Church Dining Hall.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., volunteers will serve a meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, coleslaw, desserts and other fixings for a freewill donation.

Organizers say the meal is open to the whole community and is meant for people who are alone on Christmas Eve.

