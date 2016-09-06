COMING UP THIS WEEK: September 6-11

Wednesday, September 7

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd 10 a.m., Story Hour with Dr. Tisa Mason 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 8

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City.

Thursday, September 8 through Sunday, September 11

North Dakota Quarter Horse Association Horse Show will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event center in Valley City. For more information contact the North Dakota Quarter Horse Association at www.ndqha.com.

Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11

Fort Ransom Sodbuster Days will be held in Fort Ransom State Park, Fort Ransom, N.D. For more information, call (701) 973-4331 or visit www.ransomcountynd.com.

Sunday, September 11

Tony Melendez concert will be held at 4 p.m., (doors open at 3 p.m.) to celebrate a century of Catholic education at St. Catherine Catholic School. The event will be held at the Hi-Liner Activity Center and is sponsored by Dacotah Bank and St. Catherine School.

The Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals is hosting a Canine Carnival for its annual Wag-a-Thon fall fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chautauqua Park in Valley City. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Events include games, a pet parade, dog wash, microchip booth and much more.