COMING UP THIS WEEK: September 19-25

Monday, September 19 through Friday, September 23

The Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals and the Valley City Veterinary Hospital are teaming up for Spay/Neuter Week. The Valley City veterinarians are offering a 15 percent discount and SVFA will provide $25 toward each spay/neuter procedure. Call (701) 845-3662 for an appointment.

Monday, September 19

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Rosebud Visitors Center parking lot in Valley City.

Valley City High School Homecoming Powderpuff Football fundraiser will be held at 8:15 p.m. at Hanna Field.

Tuesday, September 20

A special election for the Maple Valley School District’s proposed new school will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oriska Elementary School, Tower City Community Center, Buffalo Community Center and Fingal City Hall.

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library evening story hour will be held at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21

Barnes County's North Dakota State University Extension Presents: Nourishing Boomers 50+ and Beyond Free Presentation, Could you have Pre-Diabetes?, will be held at Bridgeview Estates, Valley City, from 2:15-3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more Information contact Susan Toppen, LRD, Barnes County Extension at (701) 845-8528.

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Jolene Hanse will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Hope Manor Community Event will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church with a 7 p.m. presentation by founder and administrator of Hope Manor, Judith Roberts. Freewill coffee and fellowship will follow the event. The church is located at 499 Fourth Ave. NW in Valley City.

Natural Resources Conservation Service Cover Crops, Cattle and Coffee Field Plot Tour will start at 9 a.m. near Valley City. The site is located 2.7 miles west of Kathryn or 14.5 miles south on Highway 1 and 2.8 miles east. The event is sponsored by Barnes County Soil Conversation District, Sheyenne River Watershed Project and NRCS. With questions, call (701) 845-3114 ext. 3.

Thursday, September 22

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City.

Valley City High School Homecoming volleyball game vs. Red River will be held at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The junior varsity game starts at 5:45 p.m. and the varsity game starts at 7 p.m.

Valley City State University Homecoming coronation will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Vangstad Auditorium followed by a talent show.

Friday, September 23

Valley City High School Homecoming pep rally and coronation will be held at 2 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center. A parade on Central Avenue will be held at 4 p.m.

The Valley City Education Association is hosting a burger and brat feed before the Hi-Liner Homecoming football game at Hanna Field. All proceeds will benefit Valley City Public Schools’ Todd Heck Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The Hi-Liner football team will take on the Watford City Wolves at 7 p.m.

Valley City State University Viking Hall of Fame Social will be held at 5 p.m. in the Skoal Room of the Student Center. The banquet will be held in the Student Center Cafeteria.

Valley City State University Homecoming volleyball game vs. Bellevue University will be held at 7 p.m. at Graichen Gymnasium.

Saturday, September 24

The Valley City State University Homecoming parade will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Central Avenue. The Vikings football team will take on the Waldorf University Warriors at 2 p.m. at Shelly Ellig Field.

Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25

Sheyenne Valley Arts and Crafts Association 47th Annual Fall Festival will be held in Fort Ransom beginning at 10 a.m. each day. The event will end at 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, vista www.svaca.org.

Sunday, September 25

St. Agatha’s Church Supper will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Hope American Legion in Hope, N.D.

District 24 Republicans will be having their annual fall round up at Chautauqua Park in Valley City. Social beginning at 5 p.m., meal and pie auction to follow.

Streeter St. Luke Lutheran Church German Supper will be served from 4-6 p.m. in Streeter.