COMING UP THIS WEEK: September 12-18

Monday, September 12

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Rosebud Visitors Center parking lot in Valley City.

Valley Troubadours Men’s Chorus will have its first rehearsal of the year at 7:30 p.m. at Epworth Methodist Church in Valley City. New members are welcome. For more information contact Lance Drevecky at (701) 840-2243.

Barnes County Soybean and Corn Plot Tour will begin at 5:45 p.m. 7 miles north of the Hi-Line Bridge. A free supper sponsored by Maple River Grain and Agronomy and Columbia Grain of Valley City will be served following the tour. For more information contact the Barnes County Extension Service at (701) 845-8528.

Tuesday, September 13

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Crafternoon will be held at 4 p.m., and the board meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold its regular monthly meeting at 12 p.m. at the Valley City Senior Center with Weldon Roberts of United Blood Services of Fargo presenting the program. Prospective members are welcome and are asked to bring an item for the food pantry.

Wednesday, September 14

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Gary Retterath will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Bank Forward, located at 430 West Main Street in Valley City, will hold a customer appreciation open house lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Congregational Church Harvest Supper will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. All are welcome. Please RSVP to (701) 845-1977 or (701) 845-2258 and leave message with number attending.

Thursday, September 15

The Valley City mayoral special election will be held at City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City.

The Barnes County Senior Center will hold a pork roast supper with entertainment by Tim and Becky Hager at 5:30 p.m.

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 19 Presents: Dr. Greg Carlson (VCSU) “Negative Campaigning in Presidential Campaigns Since World War II: Observations from Campaign Speeches and Debates” at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum.

The Valley City State University Vikings vs. Barnes County Sheriff's Deputies football game and silent auction will be held at 7 p.m. at Shelly Ellig Field in Valley City. Proceeds from this event will go toward training and equipment for the Barnes County deputies programs.

Thursday, September 15 through Saturday, September 17

The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter North Country Trail Association celebration conference will be held in Fargo. It is hosted by the Dakota Prairie, Sheyenne River Valley and Laurentian Lakes Chapter.

Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18

The North Dakota Winter Show High School Rodeo will be held in the NDWS Event Center. Call 800-437-0218 for more information.

Saturday, September 17

Trader Grove Flea Market will be held in front of Bowen Welding, about one mile north of Valley City on Lake Road. Sales start at 9 a.m., and vendor registration begins at 7 a.m.

Conquer Chiari, a walk to raise awareness on a neurological disorder called Chiari Malformation, will be held at 10 a.m. at Valley City State University’s Shelly Ellig Field. Registration is at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.conquerchiari.org.

Sunday, September 18

The 15th biennial Chapter AZ P.E.O. Tour of Homes in Valley City will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring four homes: Bruce and Amy Anderson, 426 4th Ave SW; Kevin and Kim Eggermont, 3319 114th Ave SE; Gerry and Mary Ann Gamrath, 527 Legacy Lane; and George and Jan McCarthy, 3062 Country Meadows. Tickets can be purchased at any of the homes. All ticket holders are invited for cookies and coffee which will be served throughout the afternoon at the Faith Lutheran Church. All proceeds go to support P.E.O. women’s educational projects and to the V-500 scholarship program at VCSU.

A meatball and lefse dinner along with a bazaar and baked goods sale will be held at Waldheim Lutheran Church in rural Kathryn from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Valley City High School Band four-person scramble fundraiser will be held at Bjornson Golf Course with registration from 12 to 12:25 p.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by VCHS Music Boosters. Contact Tom Kjelland (701) 840-8947 to register.