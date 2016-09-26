COMING UP THIS WEEK: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Monday, September 26

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Rosebud Visitors Center parking lot in Valley City.

Tuesday, September 27

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. regarding a proposal to construct the Glacier Ridge Wind Farm in Barnes County. It will be held at Valley City State University’s Vangstad Auditorium.

A brief gathering sponsored by the Valley City State University Native American Culture Club will be held at 5 p.m. at Medicine Wheel Park in Valley City.

Sheyenne Valley Shuffle 5K Fun Walk/Run Race will be held in Valley City. Registration is from 5 to 5:45 p.m., and the race starts at 6 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center. For more information call (701) 890-7178. The event is co-sponsored by the United Way of Barnes County and Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library evening story hour will be held at 6 p.m.

Chase Iron Eyes, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, will speak on the Dakota Access Pipeline situation at 7 p.m. at the Vault, 223 Central Avenue North, Valley City.

Valley City Public Schools invites the community to a free presentation by speaker V.J. Smith at 7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Wednesday, September 28

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Book Club meets at 12 p.m.

Thursday, September 29

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City.

Friday, September 30

District 24 Democrat-NPL annual Fall Roundup will be held at the Eagles Club in Valley City beginning at 5:30 p.m. George Gaukler will be honored.

The Valley City State University Music Department invites the public to attend a Faculty Artist recital at 7:30 p.m. in Froemke Auditorium. Admission is free.

Sunday, October 2

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Fall Supper, located 6 miles east of Dazey, will be served from 4-7 p.m. Take-out meals available along with unique gift baskets for sale.