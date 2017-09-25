COMING UP THIS WEEK: Sept. 25-30

Monday, September 25 through Saturday, September 30

Valley City Public Schools Homecoming. Events include Community Homecoming Kickoff Night on Monday at 6 p.m. and the Powder Puff Football Game on Monday at 7 p.m. at Hanna Field; pep rally on Friday at 1:45 p.m.; parade on Friday at 4 p.m. on Central Avenue; and VCHS Homecoming Game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hanna Field.

Monday, September 25

Barnes County Senior Center will give flu shots from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft! is at 4 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The Community Closet will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. It is located at the Rec Center, 140 Fourth St. SW, Valley City.

Tuesday, September 26

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kid Crafternoon, featuring 3D canvas art, is at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27

Members of the United Way of Barnes County Board along with community volunteers will begin their door-to-door campaign in Valley City. Residents are asked to consider a donation to this group that supports many local organizations in the area.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Kyla Fetsch is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy is at 10:30 a.m. At 1:30 p.m. Time for Classics movie will be shown, and Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

Thursday, September 28

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. and Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. upstairs.

Friday, September 29

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

The Valley City Education Association barbecue feed will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Hanna Field before the Hi-Liner Homecoming Game.

Saturday, September 30

The Valley City Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held at Lokken Stadium. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 3 p.m. lasting until 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit local and national suicide prevention and awareness programs of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Learn more at outofthedarkness.org or call 888-333-2377.

A spaghetti feed, silent auction, bake sale and wine pull benefit for Kurt Kramer will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.